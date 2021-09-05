Warrington's Lara rematch abandoned as technical draw after accidental head clash

The clash between the British fighter and his Mexican opponent was highly anticipated, after Lara stunned Warrington at Wembley Arena in February, handing him the first defeat of his career.

A big crowd in Warrington's home city was charged up for their second showdown, but it ended in disappointment all round as an accidental head clash in the second round caused Lara a nasty cut above his left eye.

It was announced to the frustrated crowd that a technical draw had been declared by referee Steve Gray because four rounds had not been completed.

"I'm confused," Warrington told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I felt like I could burst into tears and I had a lump in my throat when Steve waved it off.

"I thought I'd caught him in the first round and I could see a little nick there and I thought I'd keep on targeting that.

"I'm just gutted, I'm absolutely gutted."

Warrington said his early impression of the contest was that it was his for the winning.

"I thought to myself, 'how did this guy knock me out?'," Warrington said. "I wanted to give [the crowd] a bit of a show. We had a few game plans but I'm gutted.

"After that first round I thought, 'wow, I'm seeing everything, I'll just dictate this fight and I'll even stop it whenever'."

He spoke of fancying a stoppage in the sixth or seventh round, saying he had "visualised this place going mental", and believes he and Lara could try again before long.

"Obviously I want to get the 'W' again," Warrington said.

"I want to have beaten every man I've ever stepped in the ring with. I want to get that under my belt and win another world title.

"We've got to see how long it's going to take to heal. I've had seven months out since the last fight. I'd like to be out sooner but if we can get a quick turnaround we'll have it."