English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Joshna Chinappa advances to third round of British Open

By
Joshna Chinappa
Joshna Chinappa returns to Millie Tomlinson.

Bengaluru, May 22: World No.15 Joshna Chinappa entered the pre-quarterfinal stage of the British Open Squash Championship after she defeated England's Millie Tomlinson 12-10, 11-3, 11-9 at the University of Hull's Sports and Fitness Centre.

The two had never met before on the Tour, but it was the Indian who started the stronger of the two. Tomlinson fought back during the first game to take it to a tie-break but Chinappa got the win.

She then took the second game with ease before Tomlinson tried to mount a comeback in the third. However, the World No.15 was too strong, and she moves through to play on the glass court on Thursday.

"Millie is one of the harder second round matches that I could have got and she is playing really well," Joshna explained.

"She is fit, she is strong and she is playing well so I feel really lucky to have got off in three. I thought I played alright for the most part. She put a lot of pressure on me, especially in the first and third games. I managed to absorb a little bit of it, so it was a hard 3-0.

"I'm very excited to play on the glass. I haven't played on there for a few years now so I am really looking forward to that," added Joshna, who will take on England's Sarah-Jane Perry for a place in the round-of-eight.

Ghosal bows out

Meanwhile, in the men's section, world No.9 Saurav Ghosal bowed out of the tournament after he lost to Egypt's former world No.1 Karim Abdel Gawad 9-11, 4-11, 11-7, 6-11.

After going two games down, Ghosal recovered to win the third, but the Egyptian was too strong in the end.

(With PSA inputs)

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue