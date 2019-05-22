Joshna Chinappa advances to third round of British Open

The two had never met before on the Tour, but it was the Indian who started the stronger of the two. Tomlinson fought back during the first game to take it to a tie-break but Chinappa got the win.

She then took the second game with ease before Tomlinson tried to mount a comeback in the third. However, the World No.15 was too strong, and she moves through to play on the glass court on Thursday.

"Millie is one of the harder second round matches that I could have got and she is playing really well," Joshna explained.

"She is fit, she is strong and she is playing well so I feel really lucky to have got off in three. I thought I played alright for the most part. She put a lot of pressure on me, especially in the first and third games. I managed to absorb a little bit of it, so it was a hard 3-0.

"I'm very excited to play on the glass. I haven't played on there for a few years now so I am really looking forward to that," added Joshna, who will take on England's Sarah-Jane Perry for a place in the round-of-eight.

Ghosal bows out

Meanwhile, in the men's section, world No.9 Saurav Ghosal bowed out of the tournament after he lost to Egypt's former world No.1 Karim Abdel Gawad 9-11, 4-11, 11-7, 6-11.

After going two games down, Ghosal recovered to win the third, but the Egyptian was too strong in the end.

(With PSA inputs)