Joshua focused on titles as Fury promises quick win in unification fight

In his first fight on home soil in over two years, Joshua successfully defended his IBF, WBO and WBA titles with a ninth-round stoppage of Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena on Saturday (December 12).

The victory clears a major hurdle standing in the way of a unification clash with Fury, who holds the WBC belt following his victory over Deontay Wilder earlier this year.

For Joshua, the only thing that matters is his legacy as he looks to complete the set in 2021.

"I started this game in 2013, I've been chasing all the belts and dealing with mandatories," Joshua told Sky Sports Boxing.

"Of course I want a challenge. It's not about the opponent, it's about the legacy and the belt.

"Whoever has got the belt, I'd love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury. It's no big deal.

"It's just one fight at time, picking them off one at a time. I've got to stay focused."

We don’t have to prove anything to no one but ourselves. pic.twitter.com/CDbo5h7ydj — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 12, 2020

Fury himself was quick to offer his verdict on social media, posting a video including a prediction of an early stoppage win in his favour, should the bout go ahead in 2021.

"He got asked if he wants the fight and he went around the bushes," Fury said in a Twitter post.

"I want the fight. I want the fight next – I will knock him out inside three rounds. He's a big bum dosser, I can't wait to knock him out."

On his performance against Pulev, who was knocked down four times in total, Joshua commented: "It's a fight – less talk, more action.

"We did our press conference on Thursday, on Friday there was a bit of back to back [at the weigh-in], but boxing is about less talk and more action.

"I hope everyone was satisfied tonight, not only with my fight but the whole undercard as well."