More sports Justin Rose Vows To Put The Hammer Down In Pursuit Of His First BMW PGA Championship Title Justin Rose is determined to secure his first BMW PGA Championship title after an impressive second round. Tied for second place at Wentworth Club, he aims to overcome past near-misses and seize the opportunity this weekend. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 2:10 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Justin Rose is determined to make his mark at the BMW PGA Championship after an impressive second round. Currently tied for second place with Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg at 11 under, Rose aims to secure his first win at this prestigious event. Hideki Matsuyama leads after two rounds with scores of 67 and 66, while Pablo Larrazabal remains in contention.

Rose, participating in his 20th tournament appearance, has a history of near-misses, including a play-off loss to Anders Hansen in 2007. Reflecting on his ambitions, Rose stated, "I have always said it is a bucket list event for me. I can't deny it, I can't hide from it." This weekend's focus is solely on the tournament as he strives to overcome past disappointments.

The Ryder Cup team members are also making their presence felt at the event. Captain Luke Donald is closely observing as 11 of his squad members compete. Vice-captain Alex Noren is within four shots of the lead, while Matt Fitzpatrick enters the weekend at seven under par. Tyrell Hatton trails by eight strokes.

Jon Rahm stands at four under par, and Rory McIlroy made a strong recovery from early bogeys to finish with a three-under 72. Ten European team members advanced to the weekend, with Robert MacIntyre and Tommy Fleetwood narrowly making the cut. Rasmus Hojgaard was the only one not to progress.

During his round, Rose encountered challenges but managed to recover effectively. He concluded the front nine with a bogey but regained momentum with a ten-foot birdie on the tenth hole. His performance around the greens continued to impress as he sank birdies on both the 12th and 14th holes.

Despite dropping a shot on the 16th hole, Rose rebounded with an excellent approach shot on the 17th for another birdie before finishing strong with a closing birdie. Reflecting on his performance and upcoming challenges, Rose commented on potential weather changes: "I think we have got more choppy weather coming so it's going to be a little bit [a case of] see what happens out there."

Viktor Hovland set an early target in the clubhouse after completing his bogey-free second round with an impressive eagle putt from 45 feet on the final par-five hole. This moment sparked excitement among spectators before Rose matched Hovland's score of 66.

Matsuyama later chipped in for an eagle on the 17th hole during his eight-under-par round of 64. As Rose looks forward to potentially securing another worldwide victory following last month's FedEx St. Jude Championship win, he remains focused and aggressive despite challenging conditions.