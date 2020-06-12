Justin Rose delighted with early form at Charles Schwab Challenge

The Englishman carded a seven-under 63 to share the lead with Harold Varner III after the first round at Colonial Country Club in Texas.

No fans were in attendance as the PGA Tour season resumed, having been suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rose was happy with the way he started the tournament after getting through the first round bogey-free.

"Everyone was in the same boat. I think everyone's been trying to do their best to prepare and we're certainly all coming in rested, that's for sure, but no one quite knows where their tournament game is," he told reporters.

No rust to shake off for @JustinRose99. He finishes his round atop the leaderboard. pic.twitter.com/1EqB0BNIHa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2020

"For me, I'm delighted with how things clicked into gear and especially the short game, putting. It's hard to practice without some pressure and I think the key for me was getting off to a good start.

"Although my game wasn't great the first couple of holes, I made a few putts, I knocked one in from just off the green on my first hole of the day, looked at my caddy and said, 'Welcome back'.

"It was a nice, positive start to the day and therefore I was able to get the momentum going on my front nine, which was the back nine, and actually played much better golf as the round went on and felt like I had opportunities to get in a little bit lower than I did.

"I rode my luck early in the round and then started to find my gear and find my rhythm a lot more and was able to find a lot of fairways and greens on the back nine."