Thomas grabs two-stroke lead at Workday Charity Open

By Dejan Kalinic
Justin Thomas made three straight birdies beginning at the fifth,
Dublin (USA), July 12: Justin Thomas will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Workday Charity Open after carding another six-under 66 on Saturday (July 11).

The world number five has posted rounds of 68, 66 and 66 at Muirfield Village, moving to 16 under and into a two-stroke lead in Dublin, Ohio.

Thomas, the 2017 US PGA Championship winner, is yet to make a bogey at the PGA Tour event, as he searches for his second victory of the year.

The American made three straight birdies beginning at the fifth, before also picking up shots at 11, 14 and 15.

Thomas is two shots clear of Viktor Hovland, the 22-year-old Norwegian also posting a 66 as he mixed eight birdies with two bogeys.

Overnight leader Collin Morikawa could only manage an even-par 72 to be three shots adrift of Thomas.

Morikawa is outright third after a rollercoaster round, mixing four birdies with four bogeys to sit at 13 under.

Sam Burns (70) and Kevin Streelman (71) are tied for fourth at 11 under, a shot ahead of Ian Poulter (69) and Rory Sabbatini (69).

Rickie Fowler carded an impressive 66 to climb into nine under and a tie for eighth, alongside Gary Woodland (66), Chase Seiffert (70), Hideki Matsuyama (72) and MJ Daffue (65).

Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
