Juventus Secures 2-1 Victory Against Atalanta With Stunning Goals From David And Vlahovic

-myKhel Team

Juventus wrapped up their pre-season with a 2-1 win over Atalanta, thanks to Jonathan David's impressive overhead kick. This match, part of the Trofeo Bortolotti, marked its return since 2022 at Gewiss Stadium. Dusan Vlahovic also scored for Juventus, while Lazar Samardzic's late goal served as a consolation for Atalanta.

The game remained goalless until the 73rd minute when David broke the deadlock with his acrobatic strike past Atalanta's goalkeeper, Marco Carnesecchi. Just two minutes later, Vlahovic extended Juventus' lead by converting Joao Mario's pass into a goal. Despite Samardzic's late effort, Atalanta couldn't close the gap.

David's arrival from Lille on a free transfer has sparked optimism for Juventus' Scudetto ambitions this season. His performance against Atalanta was notable, with two shots contributing to an expected goals (xG) tally of 0.46, the highest on the field. His overhead kick alone accounted for 0.35 xG.

This goal was David's first for Juventus after joining post their Club World Cup exit in July. He had not scored in his previous two friendlies with the team. His presence and performance are seen as crucial for Juventus' upcoming campaign.

Looking ahead, Juventus will begin their Serie A campaign against Parma on August 24. On the same day, Atalanta is set to face Pisa. Both teams aim to start their league journeys positively following this pre-season encounter.

The match against Atalanta provided valuable insights into Juventus' form and potential strategies for the upcoming season. With new signings like David making an impact, fans are hopeful for a successful run in Serie A.