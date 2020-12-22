Clippers star Kawhi Leonard says declining player option would be best decision

Leonard joined the Clippers as a free agent in July 2019 after playing a massive role in the Toronto Raptors' being crowned NBA champions for the first time.

The four-time NBA All-Star and double NBA Finals MVP could opt out of remaining with the Clippers for the 2021-22 season and hit free agency once again.

Leonard, 29, said he is likely to pass up the player option, but is not looking that far ahead on the eve of a mouth-watering opening night clash with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday (December 22).

days until Opening Night. A look back at some of @kawhileonard's top plays from the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/a85uM4YphE — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 20, 2020

"Just for my situation right now, I'm just focused on this season," the star forward said on Monday (December 21).

"Not saying I'm going anywhere else or staying here, but I'm just focused on the season.

"Obviously, if I'm healthy, the best decision is to decline the player option. But that doesn't mean I'm leaving or staying. I'm focused on the season, like I said.

"We'll talk about that when the time is right."

Leonard averaged the most points (27.1) and assists (4.9) per game in his NBA career in his first season with the Clippers.