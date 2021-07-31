Kamalpreet Kaur: All about discus throw finalist from India; Date, IST Time, TV, Live stream schedule of final

In fact, her longest throw of 64M was enough for the 25-year-old Kamalpreet, who hails from Kabarwala, Punjab, to automatically qualify for the discus final. Kamalpreet, who is making her Olympic debut, is the only second discus thrower in the Tokyo Olympics qualifier to touch the 64M mark.

USA's Valarie Allman topped the qualification with a tremendous throw of 66.42M, and the Indian finished second with 64M. Seema Punia hurled the discus to 60.57M but that was not enough to take her to the final.

Here's some facts about Kamalpreet Kaur

1. The 65M mark

The 64M that she hurled the discus is not her best. In fact, Kamalpreet had touched 65.06M last year in National Federation Cup and became the first Indian woman to cross the 65M barrier. She had then beaten Seema Punia.

2. Is Kamalpreet Kaur employed?

Yes, Kamalpreet is working for Indian Railways.

3. Early promise shown

Kamalpreet was introduced to discus throw by her school physical education teacher because of her strong physique and height. The decision proved quite visionary as Kamalpreet began winning regularly at school, U-18 and U-20 national games in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Later she also finished sixth in the World University Games in 2017. Her India career began to blossom when Kamalpreet secured a fifth place in the Doha Asian Championship in 2019 with a throw of 55.59. Later, Kamalpreet qualified directly to Tokyo Olympics with that throw in excess of 65 at National Federation Cup in Patiala.

4. Different beginning

Kamalpreet was advised to take shot put as a child and the PET in her school started training her in that sport. However, later she was coaxed into discus and even once harboured the ambition of becoming a woman cricketer for India.

5. Kamalpreet's height

6'1.

6. Early struggles

Kamalpreet was born into a family of farmers. There was poverty and lack of sufficient meals at times and as it happens in many of these families, Kamalpreet too would have been pushed into an early marriage. But her achievements in sports and rise as an India athlete made Kamapreet's family to support her ambitions as an athlete.

7. When is final

The women's discus final will be held on August 2. It can be watched live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV from 4.30 PM IST. Live Updates can be accessed at MyKhel.