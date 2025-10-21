South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch SA Women vs PAK Women Match 22 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Keegan Bradley Reflects On Team USA's Ryder Cup Defeat And Lasting Impact Keegan Bradley expresses his struggle to move past Team USA's Ryder Cup defeat at Bethpage Black. He reflects on the emotional journey and cherished memories with teammates despite the loss. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

Keegan Bradley expressed that he might never fully recover from Team USA's Ryder Cup loss at Bethpage Black. Europe retained their title with a 15-13 win in New York, marking the first away victory since 2012 in Medinah. Despite a challenging position on the final day, the US team managed to improve their score, yet Bradley remains affected by the defeat.

Bradley reflected on the experience, acknowledging some positives over the three days despite the outcome. "You win, it's glory for a lifetime. You lose, it's 'I'm going to have to sit with this for the rest of my life,'" said Bradley. He added, "There's no part of me that thinks I'll ever get over this." The period following the Ryder Cup has been one of his life's toughest times.

The US team faced difficulties during the initial days of the competition. Bradley noted that their performance was below expectations until an impressive rally on Sunday. He cherishes the memories shared with teammates, especially moments in the locker room and emotional experiences together.

Before the event, there was speculation about Bradley becoming the first playing-captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. However, he was relieved not to play in New York. Reflecting on his decision, Bradley said he initially wished to participate but later realised it was wise not to due to exhaustion.

On practice days, watching his team from afar made him yearn for participation. Yet by mid-event, he recognised that managing both roles would have been too demanding. "Good thing I didn't do it because it would have been bad," he admitted.

Bradley's experience highlights both personal challenges and cherished memories from the Ryder Cup. While disappointed by the loss, he values the camaraderie and emotional connections formed during this significant sporting event.