English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Kell Brook unconvincing in Michael Zerafa victory

By Opta
WBA super-welterweight final eliminator winner Kell Brook
WBA super-welterweight final eliminator winner Kell Brook

Sheffield, December 9: Kell Brook turned in a below-par performance on his way to winning his WBA super-welterweight final eliminator against Michael Zerafa by unanimous decision.

The former IBF welterweight champion was defensively sloppy in his first fight under the tutelage of new trainer John Fewkes, allowing himself to be caught by too many right hands from the Australian.

Victory nevertheless rarely looked in doubt for Brook, but it is a performance that could leave the 32-year-old questioning his next steps.

Brook stepped into the ring wearing Santa Claus-style shorts - red with a furry white trim - but he may feel his showing was better described as a turkey than a cracker.

He controlled the first round but found Zerafa to be a stubborn opponent and left himself too open to counter-punches.

As the fight wore on it became ever more evident that Brook was not going to produce the dominant performance many had predicted, although a strong seventh round briefly turned up the heat on Zerafa.

The less experienced man responded well and landed some impressive combinations in the ninth round during a particularly concerning period for Brook.

Brook then went on the offensive in the final round but saw Zerafa recover to see out the fight, the home favourite taking the win with scores of 118-110, 119-109, 117-111.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 250, 307/10 (106.5 vs AUS 235
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: boxing review wba ibf
    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 5:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue