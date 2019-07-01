English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Walker agrees to deal with Celtics

By Opta
Kemba Walker

New York, July 1: Kemba Walker is heading to the Boston Celtics.

The long-time Charlotte Hornets guard has committed to signing a four-year, $141million contract with the Celtics, his agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN.

Even though Walker insisted his top choice was to stay with the team that selected him ninth overall in the 2011 draft, he could not pass up the Celtics' offer after a tough couple of years that saw the Hornets miss the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.

"I think that's what it was, moving onto the next thing, just moving on to a whole new chapter in my basketball career," Walker told SportsCenter.

"I gave that city (Charlotte), gave that organisation every single thing I can possibly give them.

"Now, it's about competing at the highest level, which we all know Boston is doing that year in, year out and I want to be a part of something really special as far as being able to compete at the highest level, getting myself the best opportunity to make a run in the playoffs."

Walker averaged a career-high 25.6 points, along with 5.9 assists, for Charlotte last season. He shot 43.4 per cent from the field and 35.6 per cent from three-point range.

The Hornets will attempt to replace Walker with Terry Rozier, who they reportedly acquired in a sign-and-trade with Boston on Sunday (June 30).

More NBA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 39 - July 1 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue