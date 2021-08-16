Kenenisa Bekele confirms for Berlin Marathon

The multiple world and Olympic champion had first won in Berlin in 2016, setting what was then an Ethiopian record of 2:03:03.

He then returned in 2019 and won in 2:01:41, reclaiming the Ethiopian record and coming within two seconds of Eliud Kipchoge's world record.

The 39-year-old has raced just once since then, winning at the Big Half in London in 1:00:22 last year. But despite his recent relative lack of racing, he is confident of producing another memorable run in Berlin.

• @KenenisaBekele confirmed for @berlinmarathon



• Yimer, Melese, Kiplagat and Mengstu among @bostonmarathon starters



• @BrigidKosgei and @ShuraKitata to defend @LondonMarathon titles



A busy autumn on the roads awaits 🛣 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 14, 2021

"I'll head back to the BMW Berlin Marathon with good energy and motivation," said Bekele in a statement released by World Athletics.

The Ehiopian had who won the 2009 world 5,000M and 10,000M titles in the German capital.

"My last race in Berlin motivated me a lot, so I hope I will fulfil my plan this year," Bekele added.

The Berlin marathon was not held last year after the govermnet of Germany banned public gatherings of over 5,000 people due to a surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cases.

Tens of thousands of runners take part in the Berlin Marathon each year.

This time the organisers hope that up to 35,000 runners can take part in the event as part of a pilot project as Germany eases COVID-19 restrictions.

Berlin's senate and marathon organisers had outlined a plan in which a half marathon was supposed to be held later this month.

Runners would either have to prove they are fully innoculated or undergo a PCR test as part of a hygiene programme still to be approved by Berlin's health authority.

"There is no certainty that the Berlin Marathon can take place, but the probability is there," said Berlin senator Andreas Geise.

"If the incidence rates continue to fall, approval of the pilot project is conceivable."

A maximum field of 35,000 would be 10,000 down on the 45,000 who took part in the 2019 Berlin marathon.

The official world record for the men's marathon was set in Berlin in 2018 when Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge ran the 42.195kms (26.2mi) in two hours, 1:39 minutes.

The top three fastest race times for the men's marathon have all been run in Berlin.