Keshorn Walcott: From London 2012 Prodigy to 2025 Javelin World Champion in Tokyo

Tokyo, Sep 18: Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott has scripted yet another golden chapter in his extraordinary career, reclaiming global glory by winning the men's javelin gold at the World Athletics Championships 2025 with a season's best throw of 88.16m. Grenada's Anderson Peters (87.38m) secured silver, while USA's Curtis Thompson (86.67m) bagged bronze.

In a surprising twist, the pre-event favourites - India's Neeraj Chopra (defending world champion, world number two and the runner up in the Diamond League), Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (Olympic champion), and Germany's Julian Weber (world No. 1 and Diamond League champion) - all missed the podium. Walcott, however, rolled back the years, showing the same composure that made him an Olympic legend at just 19.

Who is Keshorn Walcott?

Born on April 2, 1993, in the fishing village of Toco, Walcott's journey began far from the grand arenas of athletics. He played football and cricket before picking up the javelin at age 15. His rise was meteoric. In 2012, he created history by winning gold at the IAAF World Junior Championships in Barcelona and then stunning the world with his Olympic gold in London, becoming the youngest Olympic champion in men's javelin and the first Caribbean male athlete to achieve the feat in a throwing event.

Career Achievements

Competition Medal Year Olympic Games Gold 2012 (London) Olympic Games Bronze 2016 (Rio) Pan American Games Gold 2015 (Toronto) Pan American Games Silver 2019 (Lima) Commonwealth Games Silver 2014 (Glasgow) World Junior Championships Gold 2012 (Barcelona)

His personal best of 90.16m-a national record set in 2015-remains one of the standout marks in world javelin.

National Hero and Recognition

Walcott's Olympic success turned him into a national hero in Trinidad and Tobago. He was awarded the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT), the country's highest honor. On his return after the London triumph, August 13 was declared a national holiday, while a lighthouse and a secondary school were named in his honour.

The Road Back to Glory

While his career has seen ups and downs-including a 16th-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and 7th in Paris 2024-Walcott's resilience has been unshakable. His gold in Tokyo 2025 is not just a medal; it's a reminder of his ability to rise against odds, even in the face of younger, in-form rivals like Chopra, Nadeem, and Weber.

With this victory, Keshorn Walcott has cemented his legacy as not only Trinidad and Tobago's greatest field athlete but also one of the most enduring figures in world javelin.