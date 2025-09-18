PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: What did Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Say on Next IND vs PAK Match?

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Updates, Javelin In World Athletics Championships Final: India-Pakistan Battle Out In Summit Clash Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 14:30 [IST]

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Updates, World Athletics Championships Javelin Final: The men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 is expected to be one of the most talked-about events of the tournament.

Scheduled for Thursday at the Tokyo National Stadium, the spotlight will firmly be on two familiar rivals-India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Final: The duel between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem has become one of the defining narratives in javelin's modern era. At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Chopra claimed gold with a throw of 88.17m, narrowly edging out Nadeem, who secured silver with 87.82m. The script reversed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the Pakistani star took top honours and Chopra settled for second. As they line up once more on the grand stage, their battle is set to deliver not only a fight for medals but also a contest charged with the weight of national rivalry. Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Final Live: Nadeem’s Comeback Adds Drama Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is back on the big stage, carrying with him a wave of excitement and expectation. The 2024 Paris Olympics proved to be his career-defining moment, when he unleashed a massive 92.97m throw to capture gold, leaving Neeraj Chopra in second place with 89.45m. Since undergoing knee surgery in July, Nadeem has kept a low profile on the circuit, competing only once at the Asian Championships in Korea, where he still managed to claim the top spot. His comeback adds a compelling twist to the Tokyo showdown, raising the stakes in an already high-voltage final. Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra- Qualification Defending world champion and Olympic silver winner Neeraj Chopra made light work of the qualifying round, needing just a single throw to book his spot in the final. The 27-year-old, competing in Group A, produced an impressive effort of 84.85m, comfortably surpassing the automatic qualification standard of 84.50m. The ease with which he cleared the mark highlighted both his rhythm and reliability this season, setting him up strongly for another bid at the top prize. Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of teh World Athletics Championships, Javelin Final involving superstars Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem!

Adding to India's hopes, Sachin Yadav has also secured a berth in the final. His throw of 83.67m placed him 10th overall, ensuring that India will have two athletes vying for honours when the medals are decided.

With Chopra's form, Nadeem's hunger, and the weight of a storied rivalry, Thursday's final has all the ingredients of a historic contest.