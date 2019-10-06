English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Na shoots 61 to push clear at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

By Dejan Kalinic
Kevin Na

Las Vegas, October 6: Kevin Na continued his impressive showing at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, surging into a two-stroke lead after the third round on Saturday (October 5).

The American, the 2011 champion, fired a 10-under 61 to get to 22 under at the PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.

Na bettered his second-round 62 with another stellar round, which included 10 birdies – five on the front nine and five on the back.

He became the second player to record multiple rounds of 62 or better in two different stroke-play events since 1983, according to the PGA Tour.

Na holds a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay, who carded a 63 to again be in contention.

Cantlay was runner-up last year and won the tournament in 2017 and the American mixed nine birdies with a bogey during his third round.

Pat Perez jumped into outright third with a nine-under 62 that moved him into 18 under.

Sam Ryder (64) and Lucas Glover (66) are tied for fourth at 17 under, a shot ahead of Webb Simpson (64) and Brian Stuard (67).

Phil Mickelson continued to drop back after shooting a 74 to be at five under, while defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (67) is tied for 21st at 12 under.

More KEVIN NA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, October 6, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 6, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue