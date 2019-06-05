English

Khabib 'highest-paid' in UFC as Poirier fight confirmed

By Opta
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Las Vegas, June 5: The manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov says his fighter is the "highest-paid athlete in the UFC" after he agreed a new contract and a unification clash with Dustin Poirier.

Lightweight champion Nurmagomedov will fight for the first time since his victory over Conor McGregor in October 2018 when he faces interim title-holder Poirier in the headline act of UFC 242, which takes place in Dubai in September.

The Russian received a nine-month ban for his involvement in a post-fight brawl following his win against McGregor, but he is now preparing to return and can celebrate a lucrative new deal.

Khabib's manager, Ali Abdel-Aziz, was quoted by MMAFighting as saying: "We're extremely happy. We're well taken care of. We can't ask for any better. easiest negotiation I ever did. It was fair, straight to the point. This is one of the biggest deals in UFC history.

"The UFC stepped up. They gave us what we want and they made a good business decision on their behalf and they made us a partner. We are all partners. We are in it together on this.

"My opinion right now, Khabib is the pound-for-pound greatest fighter we've ever seen ... this is why he's the highest-paid athlete in the UFC today. Believe me. He's the highest-paid athlete in the UFC today.

"And I'm saying that again because I see everything. They showed me everything. Khabib is the highest-paid athlete in the UFC and we are happy. It's time to fight."

Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
