Khabib not interested in retirement U-turn to fight McGregor

Khabib, 32, stunningly announced his retirement from the octagon after beating Justin Gaethje to defend the lightweight championship at UFC 254 in October as he improved to 29-0.

UFC president Dana White has previously felt Russian star Khabib would perform a retirement U-turn and aim to take his flawless fighting record to 30-0.

But Khabib played down a possible rematch with McGregor or Poirier, who will go head-to-head in Abu Dhabi on January 23.

After forcing McGregor into submission in their UFC 229 blockbuster in October 2018, Khabib also made Poirier tap out with a rear-naked choke in September last year.

"What for? I choked both," Nurmagomedov said when asked about facing the winner of the McGregor-Poirier showdown. "Why I should do this?

"There is no sports interest there. I choked both of them, both were champions, both surrendered to me. As our proverb says: A horse doesn't run until the donkey wins.

"Donkeys don't even take part in competitions where horses run. I have no interest in fighting against these opponents.

"Imagine UFC offered you $100million. This is already a problem. But there is no sports interest there."