Khabib tells White: I'm so many levels above these guys

Abu Dhabi, January 24: Dana White revealed Khabib Nurmagomedov told him he was "so many levels above" his rivals, making it unlikely the undefeated star will come out of retirement.
Khabib (29-0) sensationally retired after beating Justin Gaethje in October last year.
White has been pushing for the Russian to return for a 30th fight, but that seems unlikely to happen.
After Dustin Poirier stunned Conor McGregor, the UFC president revealed he had a conversation with Khabib.
"I did talk to Khabib," White said.
"He said to me, 'Dana, be honest with yourself, you know I'm so many levels above these guys, I beat these guys.'
1-1— UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021
Maybe we'll see these two share an Octagon again some day... #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/lBWg63ynik
"I don't know, I don't know, but it doesn't sound very positive so we'll see.
"I told you guys before he won't hold the division up. He already retired, he's basically retired, I'm the one that's been trying to get him to do one more."
White confirmed McGregor and Poirier would likely fight for the lightweight title if Khabib did not return.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.