Khabib v McGregor: All you need to know

Khabib remains undefeated, but he faces a tough test against former champion McGregor as the Irishman returns to the octagon after a near two-year lay-off in which he fought boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

We take a look at all the details for the biggest fight of the year in the UFC.

When will the fight take place?

UFC 229 will begin at 15:30 local time on Saturday (October 6) with the early preliminary card.

Khabib and McGregor feature on the main card, which is set to get under way at 19:00.

Where will the fight take place?

McGregor will challenge Khabib at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The arena has hosted several previous UFC events, but each fighter has only been in action at this venue once each previously.

Khabib defeated Edson Barboza by unanimous decision at UFC 219, while McGregor won by majority decision against Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

Don't miss out on the #UFC229 Press Conference today. Tune into @UFC at 5pmET/2pmPT LIVE from @ParkTheaterLV. FREE & OPEN to the public. pic.twitter.com/SyarVCYQsT — T-Mobile Arena (@TMobileArena) 4 October 2018

What's on the line?

McGregor will hope to reclaim the lightweight title he won in his last fight against Eddie Alvarez in 2016, later stripped as the Irishman spent time away from the sport.

After various interim championship fights, Khabib took the vacant title in April of this year when he beat Al Iaquinta in New York.

Who's on the card?

Elsewhere on the main card, also in the lightweight division, Tony Ferguson will face Anthony Pettis. Ferguson won the interim title late last year, before it was stripped due to an injury.

Ovince Saint Preux is up against Dominick Reyes in the light heavyweight division, while heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov do battle.

Michelle Waterson faces Felice Herrig in a women's strawweight fight.