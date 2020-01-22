Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Maharashtra emerge champions, Haryana finish second: Final Medal Tally

During the 13-day sporting extravaganza, Maharashtra won its second Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) trophy in a row by grabbing 78 gold, 77 silver and 101 bronze medals.

Haryana came second with 200 medals (68 gold, 60 silver, 72 bronze), followed by Delhi at third with 122 medals (39 gold, 36 silver, 47 bronze).

"You made us proud. You made Guwahati and Assam famous in the world map by coming and joining the Khelo India Youth Games. I thank you from the core of my heart," Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said during the closing ceremony.

"Our target is Olympic podium. We want to achieve a maximum number of medals in Olympics and that is the aim of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government is continuously working to make the state the sports capital of the country.

"We have been developing infrastructure in the field of sports. Assam government is developing 52 new stadiums across the state at an expenditure of Rs 520 crore," he informed.

Along with the Assam ministers, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameswar Teli was also present during the closing ceremony, marked by a spectacular performance by Chinese Wushu martial artists. Close to 6,800 athletes from 37 states and union territories competed across 20 sports disciplines in Khelo India Youth Games, which began on January 10.

Here's the full Medal Tally of Khelo India Youth Games 2020:

Rank State Gold Medal Silver Medal Bronze Medal Medal Tally 1 Maharashtra 78 77 101 256 2 Haryana 68 60 72 200 3 Delhi 39 36 47 122 4 Karnataka 32 26 22 80 5 Uttar Pradesh 29 28 30 87 6 Tamil Nadu 22 32 22 76 7 Assam 20 22 34 76 8 West Bengal 19 14 20 53 9 Gujarat 16 16 20 52 10 Punjab 16 15 28 59 11 Rajasthan 15 24 12 51 12 Madhya Pradesh 15 11 20 46 13 Kerala 15 5 20 40 14 Manipur 14 20 20 54 15 Telangana 7 6 8 21 16 Chandigarh 6 2 9 17 17 Odisha 5 8 8 21 18 Andaman And Nicobar Islands 5 2 1 8 19 Uttarakhand 4 4 11 19 20 Tripura 4 1 0 5 21 Jharkhand 3 9 7 19 22 Andhra Pradesh 3 7 7 17 23 Arunachal Pradesh 3 5 4 12 24 Mizoram 3 2 5 10 25 Himachal Pradesh 2 3 2 7 26 Jammu And Kashmir 2 3 1 6 27 Chhattisgarh 1 2 4 7 28 Bihar 1 1 7 9 29 Goa 0 3 9 12 30 Daman And Diu 0 2 1 3 31 Puducherry 0 0 1 1 32 Sikkim 0 0 1 1 33 Lakshadweep 0 0 1 1 -- Dadra And Nagar Haveli 0 0 0 0 -- Meghalaya 0 0 0 0 -- Nagaland 0 0 0 0 -- Ladakh 0 0 0 0