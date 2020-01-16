Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Maharashtra continues domination on Day 2 of Kho Kho competition

Being traditionally strong in the highly popular indigenous sport, Maharashtra has hardly been facing any hassle in the league stages so far. In U-21 Boys category, they demolished Assam by a huge score of 17-11. Their girl counterparts were equally impressive in their mighty 18-7 win over the same opponent.

In the U-17 category too, Maharashtra shone brightly. The state, which reached both the men's and women's finals at the Senior National Championships last month, thumped Haryana 15-5 in the girls' clash. The boys asserted their supremacy over Gujarat with a commanding 20-11 win.

Kerala continued their fine run from Day 1 to beat Haryana 9-8 by the slimmest of margins in an enthralling encounter in U-21 Girls. Both the teams bagged 5 points in the second innings but it was Kerala's one-point lead in the first innings that gave them the win. Kerala also notched up a 12-10 win over West Bengal in U-21 Boys section.

Karnataka put up 5 points on the board against Kerala in their U-21 Girls face-off. But the latter could manage only 2 points per innings to lose the match 4-5. In U-21 Boys, Karnataka showed great character to edge Tamil Nadu 13-11.

Andhra Pradesh beat Telengana 11-10 in an exciting clash between neighbours in U-21 Boys section. In U-17 Boys, Andhra Pradesh sailed to an 11-10 win over Karnataka.

Odisha, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi too were among the winners on Day 2 to announce themselves as strong contenders for the title.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups in boys and girls in both the U-17 and U-21 categories. While the league stage matches will continue for the first three days, the U-21 semi-finals and finals will be held on January 18 with the U-17 summit showdowns scheduled the next day.

Fans of the sport can tune into Star Sports to watch the matches live and they can even be streamed live on Hotstar.

Source: Media Release