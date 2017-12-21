Khloe Kardashian announces pregnancy with Cavs' Tristan Thompson

Cleveland, December 21: After weeks of speculation, Khloe Kardashian announced she is pregnant with Tristan Thompson's child.

Cleveland Cavaliers starter Thompson, who is working his way back from a calf injury, has been dating Kardashian since August 2016.

In an Instagram post announcing the pregnancy on Wednesday, reality TV star Kardashian thanked 2016 NBA champion Thompson for making her a mother and feeling like a queen.

Kardashian famously married two-time champion and former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom before officially divorcing last year.

She also dated James Harden, but the Houston Rockets star did not like the attention that came with the relationship.

But Thompson does not seem to mind as he has been on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".

Source: OPTA