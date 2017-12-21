Khloe Kardashian announces pregnancy with Cavs' Tristan Thompson

Cleveland, December 21: After weeks of speculation, Khloe Kardashian announced she is pregnant with Tristan Thompson's child.
Cleveland Cavaliers starter Thompson, who is working his way back from a calf injury, has been dating Kardashian since August 2016.
In an Instagram post announcing the pregnancy on Wednesday, reality TV star Kardashian thanked 2016 NBA champion Thompson for making her a mother and feeling like a queen.
Kardashian famously married two-time champion and former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom before officially divorcing last year.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:41pm PST
She also dated James Harden, but the Houston Rockets star did not like the attention that came with the relationship.
But Thompson does not seem to mind as he has been on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".
Source: OPTA