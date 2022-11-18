Kiamrian Abbasov vs. Christian Lee: Four Keys To Victory At ONE Fight Night 4

At the top of the card is an intriguing World Championship bout that gives lightweight titleholder Christian Lee to clinch the welterweight title when he faces the division's former king Kiamrian Abbasov, who was forced to vacate the title after failing to make the weight for the title clash.

Lee moves up a division in the hopes of scoring two-division glory by snatching the Kyrgyz star's strap, and he has all the tools to do it.

Abbasov despite not being eligible to reclaim his title on Saturday (November 19, still has an equally intimidating bag of tricks, however, so this World Title tussle is all but guaranteed to be a barnburner.

Before they square off, here is a break down of some essential elements both warriors would be smart to focus on if they want to gain victory at ONE Fight Night 4.

Abbasov Testing Lee's Strength

When Christian Lee made his professional debut in 2015, it was at featherweight, and "The Warrior" campaigned in that division until he stepped up to lightweight in 2019.

He'll be making his welterweight debut at ONE Fight Night 4, and one question mark that will hang over his head before stepping into the Circle is whether he'll be able to impose his will at 185lbs.

Abbasov, on the other hand, is a seasoned welterweight. He has been a force in the division since 2018, and he has defeated the best the weight class has to offer, including James Nakashima and Zebaztian Kadestam.

Lee is only three months removed from his last bout at lightweight, so "Brazen" will most likely have the advantage when it comes to comfort level at welterweight.

Lee Gaining Abbasov's Respect Early

Lee is one of the most devastating finishers in ONE history. The Singaporean-American superstar has finished a staggering 15 of his 16 professional wins inside the distance - and 14 of those have come inside the first two rounds.

"The Warrior" will be keen to keep that run going, and Abbasov should prepare to have his resolve tested by the challenger right from the opening bell.

Abbasov's Wrestling

Abbasov came to mixed martial arts from a background of Greco-Roman wrestling. Given that the 29-year-old star will likely have a size advantage over Lee in the Circle, his wrestling could well be a difference-maker on this occasion.

If Abbasov can get on top in the wrestling exchanges, it will allow him to control where the fight takes place while imposing his bulkier frame on the lightweight king.

Lee Utilizing Speed

"The Warrior's" speed is well-known across the ONE roster. But the question of if he'll be able to sustain the same pace at welterweight as he did at lightweight remains.

If any athlete can move the same in a heavier division, however, it is Lee. And as the smaller man on the night, the 25-year-old dynamo will be looking to utilize that speed to move in and out of Abbasov's range, stinging him before getting away from his heavy hands.

