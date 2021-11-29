Klay Thompson assigned to G League as rehabbing Warriors star continues comeback

Thompson – a key part of Golden State's championship-winning teams in 2015, 2017 and 2018 – suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear during the Warriors' failed 'three-peat' attempt in 2019 and then injured his Achilles tendon during recovery.

The rehabbing 31-year-old was cleared for contact almost a fortnight ago and participated in first team practice last week.

Thompson is now stepping up his return, with the five-time All-Star set to receive more practice time at G League level via the Santa Cruz Warriors, alongside Golden State team-mate James Wiseman (meniscus).

Warriors assign Klay Thompson & James Wiseman to Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/dCcv9Td9ck — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 28, 2021

"Klay will be scrimmaging, and James will continue his work," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said before Sunday's 105-90 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I don't think [Wiseman] is scrimmaging yet, but Klay will be doing five-on-five."

Thompson has not played since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals before suffering an Achilles injury in November 2020.

Since entering the league as the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson boasts a career average of 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting at 45.9 per cent from the field and 41.9 from three-point range.