Klitschko excited about Joshua v Pulev bout

London, October 7: Anthony Joshua's upcoming showdown with Kubrat Pulev will be a clash of styles, according to former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Unbeaten WBA, IBF and IBO world heavyweight champion Joshua, 27, will face Bulgarian Pulev at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on October 28.

Pulev, 36, emerged as Joshua's mandatory challenger after Klitschko retired following his memorable defeat to the Briton at Wembley in April.

Klitschko knows both fighters well, having succumbed to Joshua in that classic bout, while he inflicted the only defeat of Pulev's career in November 2014.

Speaking exclusively to Omnisport, the 41-year-old Ukrainian said: "I think they're tough in different ways and I think it's going to be a very interesting match.

"I think Pulev has more technique than power, whereas Anthony is definitely a powerful guy.

"So I think it's going to be an interesting fight."

Boasting a flawless 19-0 record, Joshua is set to make his first appearance in the Welsh capital since defeating Dorian Darch at the Motorpoint Arena in 2014.

Pulev has only one loss in 26 fights, his most recent victory coming against American Kevin Johnson in April.

Source: OPTA