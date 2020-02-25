English
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter company

By Peter Thompson
Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who were killed when the helicopter came down in Calabasas
Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who were killed when the helicopter came down in Calabasas

Los Angeles, February 25: Vanessa Bryant has submitted a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the aircraft in which her husband and daughter were travelling when it crashed last month.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who were killed when the helicopter came down in Calabasas, California on January 26.

An investigation into the accident found no evidence of major internal engine failure, with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealing both engines appeared to be working at the time the helicopter crashed.

It was also stated that significant components of the helicopter were located within the wreckage area and examination of main and tail rotor assemblies "found damage consistent with powered rotation at the time of impact."

The investigation revealed videos and photos taken by the public in the area of the accident depicted fog and low clouds obscuring the hilltops.

A Los Angeles Superior Court spokesperson confirmed to Stats Perform that five-time NBA champion Bryant's wife has submitted a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters.

Island Express Helicopters stated on January 30 that all services had been immediately suspended following the accident.

"The shock of the accident affected all staff, and management decided that service would be suspended until such time as it was deemed appropriate for staff and customers," the company said in a statement.

Island Express Helicopters could not be contacted for a response to the lawsuit being submitted on Monday, a day when a celebration of the life of Kobe and Gianna Bryant was being staged at Staples Center.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 1:30 [IST]
