Kobe Bryant dead: Over one million signatures for petition to make Lakers great the new NBA logo

By Sacha Pisani
Bryant-cropped
A petition is calling for Kobe Bryant's image to be on the NBA logo in honour of the superstar.

LA, January 28: A petition attempting to immortalise Kobe Bryant as the new NBA logo has more than one million signatures after the Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, along with seven others in Calabasas, California.

Regarded as one of the all-time greats, Bryant won five NBA championships and two Olympic Games gold medals with the United States, while he was crowned the 2008 MVP.

Kobe Bryant: A superstar, a flawed man, a stirring role model

As the world continues to mourn the passing of the 18-time All-Star, a petition is calling for Bryant's image to be on the NBA logo in honour of the superstar.

The petition says, "with the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalise him forever as the new NBA logo".

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, where he retired following a memorable 60-point performance in 2016.

After entering the league in 1996, Bryant scored 33,643 points – fourth on the all-time list having been surpassed by LeBron James on Saturday – in 1,346 games.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
