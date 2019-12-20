Bryant, Duncan & Garnett headline Hall of Fame nominees

Los Angeles Lakers great Bryant, San Antonio Spurs icon Duncan and Boston Celtics favourite Garnett headline the 2020 class of potential inductees.

Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh and Shawn Marion are also on the list of 50 people nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The finalists will be announced during the All-Star Weekend in Chicago in February, with the inductees unveiled in April.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Announces Eligible Candidates for the Class of 2020. #20HoopClass



📰: https://t.co/b0JcwKicDg pic.twitter.com/7Hq2p8XXaq — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 19 December 2019

Regarded as arguably the Lakers' greatest ever player, prolific scorer Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the storied Los Angeles franchise.

An 18-time All-Star, Bryant – who retired in 2016 – won five NBA championships and two Finals MVP awards, while he was crowned the league's MVP in 2008.

Like Bryant, Duncan was also a one-team player after spending his career with the Spurs, where he claimed five NBA rings during his 19 seasons before retiring in 2016.

Congrats to the iconic @kobebryant and coaching legend Bill Bertka on their nominations for the Basketball Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/i9Q4fjXK5g — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 19, 2019

Former Spurs big man Duncan was also a three-time Finals MVP, two-time league MVP and 15-time All-Star.

Garnett helped the Celtics to NBA glory in 2008 after being crowned the 2004 MVP during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Bosh ended his career with two championships and 11 All-Star appearances.