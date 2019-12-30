English
Koneru Humpy is world rapid chess champion, stays in line for double

By
Koneru Humpy
Koneru Humpy prevailed over Lei Tingjie in a Armageddon battle in Russia. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, December 30: India's Koneru Humpy was crowned women's world rapid chess champion after she prevailed over China's Lei Tingjie in a dramatic Armageddon battle in Moscow, Russia, and is also in line for a double crown after her terrific performance in the blitz category.

Humpy collected nine points each in 12 rounds to be tied with Tingjie. The duo then played an Armageddon game to break the deadlock.

Though the Indian lost the opening game, she recovering in the second and then held her nerve in the decider to clinch the title.

"When I started my first game on Day 3 I didn't imagine I woud be at the top. My hope was to reach top three. I didn't expect to play the tie-break games," Humpy was quoted saying in an interview with FIDE.

"I lost the first game on time, but came back in the second game. It was a gambling game, but I won. In the final game, I had a better position and it was a comfortable win," Humpy added.

Twitteratti was flooded with congratulatory messages for Humpy as people from all walks of life hailed the ace Indian on her accomplishment.

While Humpy was crowned the women's champion, the corresponding honour in the mens' section went to Norway's Magnus Carlsen.

In line for double

Meanwhile, Humpy stayed in the hunt for a second world title after being placed second along with three others in the blitz category.

The 32-year-old started the two-day blitz competition by winning her games in the five rounds to share the top position at one stage.

Humpy drew the next two games before winning against Monika Sacko in the eighth game.

She, however, lost to day one leader and local favourite Katerina Lagno in a dramatic battle in the final round of the opening day.

(With inputs from PTI news agency)

More CHESS News

Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 30, 2019

