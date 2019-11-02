English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kovalev made to sweat over weight for Canelo showdown

By Rob Lancaster
Alvarez, Kovalev
After an initial issue, Sergey Kovalev eventually made weight for his WBO light-heavyweight title defence against Saul Alvarez.

Las Vegas, November 2: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez came in slightly under the light-heavyweight limit for his WBO title fight with Sergey Kovalev, who found life a little tougher on the scales.

Bidding to become a world champion at a fourth different weight, Alvarez registered 174.5 pounds ahead of the Las Vegas showdown.

It is comfortably the heaviest the Mexican has ever been for a bout in his professional career, having previously topped out at 167.5 pounds for his super-middleweight bout with Rocky Fielding last December.

"I feel very well, I feel very strong. We will see during the fight how my body reacts, but I believe in my physical strength and my physical capacity," Alvarez told DAZN.

After his emphatic win over Fielding in New York, Canelo dropped back down to middleweight to beat Daniel Jacobs on points in a unification clash.

Now he will leap up two divisions to face Kovalev, a regular campaigner at light-heavy who will have a considerable height advantage over his opponent.

However, the reigning WBO champion was made to work a littler harder than expected at the weigh-in on Friday.

The Russian – nicknamed 'Krusher' – initially came in too heavy at 175.4 pounds, despite stripping naked.

Given an hour to try again, Kovalev did not need too long to shift the required ounces and get down to bang on 175, raising both fists to salute the crowd when the number was read out.

More SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue