Lakers' Kuzma out indefinitely with foot injury

On Thursday (September 26), the Lakers announced Kuzma is dealing with a stress reaction in his left foot sustained at the FIBA World Cup.

The Lakers issued a statement, saying Kuzma is "progressing with his rehabilitation" but has not been cleared for full practice or game participation.

Kuzma is scheduled to undergo an MRI when the Lakers returns from China, where they are playing a pair of NBA exhibition games against the Brooklyn Nets on October 10 and 12.

Kyle Kuzma has not been cleared for full practice or game participation. He is scheduled for an MRI when the team returns from China, and a status update will be given at that time.https://t.co/DCNALkc9tV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 26, 2019

The third-year player suffered the injury while representing the United States at the World Cup, where Team USA finished seventh.

Kuzma averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Lakers last season.