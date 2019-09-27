English
Lakers' Kuzma out indefinitely with foot injury

By Arthur Weinstein
Kyle Kuzma is dealing with a stress reaction in his left foot sustained at the FIBA World Cup
Los Angeles, September 27: Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has been sidelined indefinitely due to a foot injury.

On Thursday (September 26), the Lakers announced Kuzma is dealing with a stress reaction in his left foot sustained at the FIBA World Cup.

The Lakers issued a statement, saying Kuzma is "progressing with his rehabilitation" but has not been cleared for full practice or game participation.

Kuzma is scheduled to undergo an MRI when the Lakers returns from China, where they are playing a pair of NBA exhibition games against the Brooklyn Nets on October 10 and 12.

The third-year player suffered the injury while representing the United States at the World Cup, where Team USA finished seventh.

Kuzma averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Lakers last season.

Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
