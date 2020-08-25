Raptors star Kyle Lowry battling ankle sprain

English
By Liam Blackburn
Kyle Lowry

Orlando, August 25: Kyle Lowry has been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle, the Toronto Raptors have confirmed.

The six-time All-Star played just nine minutes of the defending champions' 150-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday (August 23), a win that sealed the franchise's first ever series sweep.

Toronto advanced to an Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Boston Celtics and Game 1 tips off on Thursday (August 27).

However, there will be concerns about whether point guard Lowry can play a part.

"The Toronto Raptors announced that guard Kyle Lowry has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain," a statement from the team read.

"Lowry underwent an MRI on the NBA Campus in Orlando after the injury, which occurred in the first quarter of Sunday evening's game.

"His condition will be updated as appropriate."

Lowry has averaged 19.4 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 58 games with the Raptors this season.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 14:40 [IST]
