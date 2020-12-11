Irving, Nets fined by NBA for violating media rules

The NBA handed down fines of $25,000 to Irving and the Nets after the Brooklyn star refused to participate in team media availability.

Irving has not spoken to reporters since the beginning of training camp on December 1, the 2016 champion releasing a brief statement rather than doing a traditional news conference last week.

"Instead of speaking to the media today, I am issuing this statement to ensure that my message is properly conveyed," Irving's statement said last Friday (December 4).

"I am committed to show up to work every day, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my team-mates and colleagues in the Nets organisation.

"COVID-19 has impacted us all in many ways, so I pray for the safety and health of our communities domestically and abroad. I am truly excited for the season to start and I am also praying that everyone remains safe and healthy throughout this journey.

"My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself. Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently. So, this is the beginning of that change."

Irving averaged 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in his first season in Brooklyn after arriving from the Boston Celtics at the start of 2019-20.

The six-time All-Star made just 20 appearances last season due to a shoulder injury.

First-year head coach Steve Nash and the Nets will start their preseason against the Washington Wizards on Sunday before facing the Golden State Warriors on opening night on December 22.