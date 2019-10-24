English
NBA: Irving scores 50 points in record-setting debut but Nets lose in OT

By Sacha Pisani
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving scored 50 points in a 127-126 overtime defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves

New York, October 24: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving recorded the most points by a player on his team debut in NBA history.

Irving made his Nets debut on Wednesday (October 23) and scored 50 points in a 127-126 overtime defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The six-time All-Star broke Kiki VanDeWeghe's record, which was set in 1984 after the German-American posted 47 points for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Irving – who also had eight rebounds and seven assists – almost finished with 52 points and the game winner but lost his balance attempting a potential winning shot against the Timberwolves.

The 2016 NBA champion swapped the Boston Celtics for the Nets in the offseason to team up with superstar Kevin Durant, who is recovering from an Achilles injury.

Irving – into his ninth NBA season – averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists last season.


Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
