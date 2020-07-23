English
Clippers overcome Magic as NBA scrimmages begin

By Dejan Kalinic

Orlando, July 23: The Los Angeles Clippers overcame the Orlando Magic in a scrimmage game as the NBA resumed on Wednesday (July 22).

The Clippers, one of the contenders for the title when the season restarts, beat the Magic 99-90.

Ahead of the NBA season officially restarting in Florida later this month, teams are playing scrimmage games.

Lou Williams led the Clippers with 22 points off the bench, while Paul George finished with 18.

Aaron Gordon, who had 13 points for Orlando, said it was unusual playing behind closed doors.

"It was really quiet, so you've got to bring your own energy," Gordon said, via the NBA website.

"You can hear everything that's being said on the floor.”

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings respectively.

The New Orleans Pelicans, meanwhile, thrashed the Brooklyn Nets 99-68.

Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
