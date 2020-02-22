Postponed Lakers-Clippers NBA clash rescheduled for April 9

City rivals the Lakers and Clippers were meant to meet on January 28, however, the showdown was postponed after NBA great Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash, along with seven others in Calabasas, California.

The Lakers and Clippers now have a new date for the Western Conference blockbuster at Staples Center in April.

As a result, three other games have been rescheduled to accommodate the Lakers-Clippers fixture.

The NBA today announced the Jan. 28 game between the @Lakers and the @LAClippers, which was postponed, has been rescheduled for Thu., April 9 at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The game will be televised by @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/0q1XZ3651G — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2020

The Clippers will play the Chicago Bulls on April 6 instead of April 8, the Lakers' clash with the Golden State Warriors has been brought forward from April 9 to April 7 and their game against the Bulls will take place on April 8.

LeBron James and the Lakers top the Western Conference with a 41-12 record, while Kawhi Leonard's Clippers (37-18) are third.