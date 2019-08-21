Anthony Davis makes no mistake with first pitch at Dodger Stadium

Davis, who was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster trade this offseason, was in attendance for the Los Angeles Dodgers' game with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday (August 20).

As part of the Dodgers' 'Lakers night' celebrations, Davis took to the mound and avoided any embarrassment as he sent his pitch down the middle of the plate.

Davis also met Dodgers players before the game and was almost left hanging for a handshake by All-Star Cody Bellinger.

The Dodgers have given Davis and the Lakers plenty to live up to in his first season. They own the joint-best record in MLB and the same kind of success will be expected of Davis, LeBron James and Co. in the 2019-20 NBA campaign.