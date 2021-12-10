Lakers beaten by Grizzlies despite LeBron triple-double, Jazz trounce 76ers

James finished with 20 points along with 10 rebounds and 11 assists, bringing up his 100th career triple-double, but the Lakers could not stop the Grizzlies, still missing the injured Ja Morant, from scoring offensively.

Jaren Jackson Jr had 25 points for Memphis, while guard Desmond Bane finished with 23 points including five three-pointers.

Anthony Davis top scored with 22 points for the Lakers, who led at quarter-time, but Russell Westbrook struggled for impact, finishing with nine points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The result leaves the Lakers with a 13-13 record while the Grizzlies are 15-11.

Another Jokic triple-double in Nugs defeat

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic also had a triple-double in a losing cause as the Denver Nuggets were beaten by the San Antonio Spurs 123-111. The big Serbian finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, recording his fifth triple-double for the season and third in a row.

Derrick White top scored for the Spurs with 23 points, with point guard Dejounte Murray starring with 20 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Rudy Gobert recorded a double-double to lead the Utah Jazz to a comfortable 118-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Gobert had 17 points and 21 rebounds, with Donovan Mitchell continuing his good form with 22 points, including five three-pointers. It was the fifth time this season that Gobert has had 20 or more rebounds.

Embiid quiet as 76ers lose

Joel Embiid's up-and-down season continued, managing only 19 points shooting at less than 50 percent for the 76ers. Embiid also had nine rebounds and two assists.