English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Busy Lakers sign Cousins & bring back Rondo

By Opta
DeMarcus Cousins
DeMarcus Cousins

Los Angeles, July 7: DeMarcus Cousins has agreed a deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers, while Rajon Rondo is set to re-sign with the team.

After missing out on Kawhi Leonard, who signed for cross-town rivals the Clippers, the Lakers are poised to bring in six free agents, three of whom played for them last season.

Earlier on Saturday (July 6), Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee and Quinn Cook all agreed deals.

Now Cousins, 28, has been added to the mix after his agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN that a one-year, $3.5million contract had been agreed.

The Miami Heat had been keen to sign Cousins, who spent last season with the Golden State Warriors, but Anthony Davis was reportedly among the Lakers stars who persuaded him to come to the Staples Center.

The four-time All-Star made a shock move to the Warriors last year as he recovered from a torn Achilles. He played 30 games before sustaining a quadriceps injury in the playoffs but did return to play a part in the NBA Finals.

Rondo, meanwhile, reportedly returns to the Lakers for just $2.6m. The deal contains a second year with a player option.

The 33-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 8.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 46 games last season, where his leadership was cited as a positive influence despite a disappointing season for the franchise that saw them miss the postseason despite landing LeBron James.

More LOS ANGELES LAKERS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue