Lakers fall to Trail Blazers, Harden performance not enough for Rockets

Damian Lillard (31 points) and Gary Trent Jr. (28) inspired the Trail Blazers in a 115-107 victory over the Lakers.

Lillard and Trent combined to go 20-of-30 from the field and 12-of-21 from three-point range in the Trail Blazers' win.

LeBron James posted 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but the Lakers fell to a second loss in four games to begin the season.

Harden produced another big performance, but the Rockets slipped to 0-2 after a 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

After a 44-point opening game, Harden had 34 points, eight assists and six rebounds, but the Rockets fell as Nikola Jokic starred for Denver.

Jokic shines as Young inspires perfect Hawks

Jokic posted a triple-double of 19 points, 18 assists and 12 rebounds in the Nuggets' win.

Trae Young helped the Atlanta Hawks improve to 3-0 with a 128-120 win over the Detroit Pistons. Young had 29 points, six assists and three rebounds.

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving rested, Caris LeVert stepped up with a double-double of 28 points and 11 assists, but the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 116-111 after overtime. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered an ankle injury in the loss.

Horrible House

Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. struggled badly, going one-of-nine from the field. He finished with just three points in 29 minutes in the loss to the Nuggets.

Terrific Trent

Trent was in fine form for Portland, his three-point shooting lifting them to a win over the Lakers.

Monday's results

Atlanta Hawks 128-120 Detroit Pistons Memphis Grizzlies 116-111 Brooklyn Nets Utah Jazz 110-109 Oklahoma City Thunder Denver Nuggets 124-111 Houston Rockets Portland Trail Blazers 115-107 Los Angeles Lakers

Bucks at Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-2) are out to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to the New York Knicks when they take on the Miami Heat (1-1) on Tuesday. Miami stunned the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals last season.