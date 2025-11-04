More sports Lakers Triumph Over Trail Blazers Despite Injury Concerns And Missing Key Players The Los Angeles Lakers secured a notable victory against the Portland Trail Blazers despite missing key players. Coach JJ Redick expressed confidence in his team's depth, with Deandre Ayton leading the scoring effort. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

The Los Angeles Lakers recently secured a 123-115 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, despite missing key players. Head coach JJ Redick praised the team's performance, highlighting their ability to win without LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves. Deandre Ayton led with 29 points and 10 rebounds, while Rui Hachimura and Nick Smith Jr. added 28 and 25 points respectively.

Six Lakers players have scored at least 25 points in a game this season. This achievement makes them only the second team in NBA history to do so in the first eight games of a season, following the 1971-72 Lakers who eventually won the championship. Redick expressed confidence in his roster's capability to succeed even when key players are absent.

Redick shared his belief in his team before the game, stating, "We have enough in this locker room to win this game." His faith was evident as he watched the team play with confidence and unity, especially during the second half. The coach emphasized that expecting to win is crucial for success in the NBA.

Jake LaRavia's recent performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves was notable during Doncic's absence. He scored 27 points and inspired his teammates with his approach. Deandre Ayton credited LaRavia for setting an example with a "next man up" mentality, which has motivated others like Nick Smith Jr.

Ayton acknowledged LaRavia's influence on their mindset. "You've got to sit there and blame dudes like Jake LaRavia," Ayton said. He praised LaRavia for showing up consistently and approaching games differently. Redick has provided opportunities for role players to shine when regular starters are unavailable.

The Lakers' ability to adapt and perform well without their top scorers demonstrates their depth and resilience. This adaptability could be crucial as they navigate through the season with potential challenges ahead.