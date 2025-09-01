More sports Lando Norris Retires From Dutch Grand Prix Due To Chassis Problem Affecting Championship Standings Lando Norris retired from the Dutch Grand Prix due to a chassis issue, as confirmed by McLaren's team principal Andrea Stella. The team will conduct a full review ahead of the Italian Grand Prix. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

Lando Norris had to withdraw from the Dutch Grand Prix due to a chassis issue, as confirmed by team principal Andrea Stella. Norris was close to securing second place in the Netherlands but is now trailing his teammate Oscar Piastri by 34 points in the Formula One Drivers Championship. Initially, McLaren suspected an oil leak, though it remains unclear if it stemmed from their Mercedes-supplied power unit or their own design.

Stella expressed regret over the incident affecting the title race and assured that a comprehensive review would be conducted before the upcoming Italian Grand Prix. "We've identified an issue on the chassis side, and we will do a full review before we go racing again in Monza," Stella stated.

This marks McLaren's first technical setback after a long streak of reliable performance. Stella noted, "Reliability has been a strong point at McLaren for a long time, we have had today what looks like a technical reliability problem, which is always disappointing." The team aimed to remain neutral in the drivers' championship battle, making this issue particularly inconvenient.

Norris showed visible disappointment when his car began emitting smoke late in the race. However, Stella believes this could lead to an even more intense title fight. He remarked that this situation might push Norris to showcase more of his potential.

Stella anticipates that this challenge could enhance Norris's performance in future races. "If anything, we may see even a better version of Lando because now is the time to extract if there is anything more," he added. This situation could make the competition with Piastri even more engaging.

The team principal is optimistic about Norris's talent and expects him to use this setback as motivation. "We know that his talent is immense and I'm sure this situation in the championship will give him extra motivation to try and extract it," Stella concluded.