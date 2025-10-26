More sports Lando Norris Anticipates Strong Challenge From Ferrari Duo At Mexico City Grand Prix Lando Norris secured pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix and expects a fierce battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. With a chance to close the gap in the championship standings, Norris aims for victory while acknowledging the strong race pace of his competitors. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Lando Norris is anticipating a fierce challenge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Norris secured pole position for Sunday's race, giving him a chance to close the 14-point gap between himself and his teammate Oscar Piastri in the Formula One Drivers' Championship standings. While Piastri will start from eighth, Norris will lead the grid for the fourth time this season.Norris achieved pole with a final lap time of 1:15.586, narrowly beating Leclerc and Hamilton. Mercedes' George Russell qualified in fourth, followed by Max Verstappen in fifth. "I'm happy to be back on pole," Norris expressed. "It's been quite a long time, so it's a good feeling." He added that he was pleasantly surprised by his performance, especially after feeling nervous about the Ferraris during Q3.

Race Day Expectations

This year, Norris has already stood on the podium 15 times. Achieving one more podium finish would make him the sixth driver to reach 16 or more podiums in a single season. This feat has previously been accomplished by Hamilton, Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Michael Schumacher, and Nico Rosberg. Both Norris and Piastri have nine career wins each.If either driver wins in Mexico, they will join an elite group of drivers with at least ten victories in Formula One history. They would also become the sixth McLaren driver to achieve this milestone after legends like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.Looking forward to Sunday's race, Norris remains focused on what he can control. "I've had some good races here in the past," he said. "I know I'm going to have some quick guys behind me." He acknowledged that Ferrari's race pace is typically strong and anticipates a challenging battle ahead.Norris is determined to win and is prepared for the long run down to turn one. He remains optimistic about his chances but knows it won't be easy against such strong competitors.