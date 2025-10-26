Lando Norris Anticipates Strong Challenge From Ferrari Duo At Mexico City Grand Prix

Lando Norris is anticipating a fierce challenge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Norris secured pole position for Sunday's race, giving him a chance to close the 14-point gap between himself and his teammate Oscar Piastri in the Formula One Drivers' Championship standings. While Piastri will start from eighth, Norris will lead the grid for the fourth time this season.Norris achieved pole with a final lap time of 1:15.586, narrowly beating Leclerc and Hamilton. Mercedes' George Russell qualified in fourth, followed by Max Verstappen in fifth. "I'm happy to be back on pole," Norris expressed. "It's been quite a long time, so it's a good feeling." He added that he was pleasantly surprised by his performance, especially after feeling nervous about the Ferraris during Q3.