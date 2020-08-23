Langasque earns first European Tour win at Wales Open

The Frenchman's blemish-free round saw him claw back a five-shot deficit after overnight co-leaders Sebastian Soderberg and Connor Syme fell off the pace.

While Langasque was making light work of the Celtic Manor course, Soderberg and Syme found life much tougher, shooting 74 and 75 respectively.

Indeed, Langasque's closest competitor ended up being Finland's Sami Valimaki on six under overall.

Both have earned a spot at next month's U.S. Open by finishing in the top 10 of the UK Swing Order of Merit, an honour which will also provide significant consolation to Scotsman Syme.

Langasque's card showed six birdies as he demonstrated a deft touch around the greens and nerves of steel on them.

Such coolness under pressure was in stark contrast to Soderberg, who went down the last within a shot of the lead but found the water and signed for a triple-bogey eight.