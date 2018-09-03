Leading professionals to tee off at Jaipur Open

The tournament will feature some of the top professionals of the South Asian region such as Indians Jyoti Randhawa (a winner of nine international titles and former Asia No. 1), Shamim Khan (2017 PGTI Order of Merit champion), Asian Tour regular Chiragh Kumar, Honey Baisoya (a double winner on the PGTI this year and currently ranked 2nd on the PGTI Order of Merit), Udayan Mane and Syed Saqib Ahmed (both winners on the PGTI this year), as well as Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera (also winners on the PGTI this year).

The Jaipur-based professionals in the field are Vishal Singh, Hemendra Choudhary, Nikhil Singh, Mahesh Yadav, Yogendra Kumawat and Rishi Raj Singh Rathore. The field also features Jaipur-based amateur Prakhar Asawa.

On the eve of the tournament, Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "Jaipur is fast emerging as an important golfing hub in the country and through the staging of this tournament we seek to further popularize the sport in the city of Jaipur and the state of Rajasthan. The tournament kicks-off the business end of the season and we look forward to the intense competition from here on."

Meanwhile, Yogendra Singh, Captain, Rambagh Golf Club, added, "We welcome all players and officials of the PGTI for the Jaipur Open. Golf fans in Jaipur are in for a visual treat of some high-quality golfing action as India's top professionals are set to compete in excellent golfing conditions at the Rambagh Golf Club. This tournament will go a long way in promoting golf among youngsters in the city of Jaipur. We wish the players all the best."

Rambagh Golf Club is a challenging Par 70 championship course with a yardage of 6303. The course is strategically designed on sandy loam soil and has a picturesque location with beautiful surroundings.

Source: PGTI Release