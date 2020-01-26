LeBron passes Bryant to go third for most NBA points

James needed just 18 points to surpass Bryant during the Lakers' clash against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday (January 25).

The star leapfrogged Bryant (33,643) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928) have scored more NBA points than James.

🚨 3rd in NBA history! 🚨



Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to 3rd on the all-time SCORING list! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/OQPxPQvdnO — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

James was averaging 25.2 points, 10.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds heading into the clash with the 76ers.