English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

LeBron passes Bryant to go third for most NBA points

By Dejan Kalinic
LeBron James

Los Angeles, January 26: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James moved past Kobe Bryant and into third for for most all-time points in the NBA.

James needed just 18 points to surpass Bryant during the Lakers' clash against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday (January 25).

The star leapfrogged Bryant (33,643) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928) have scored more NBA points than James.

James was averaging 25.2 points, 10.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds heading into the clash with the 76ers.

More LEBRON JAMES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SFC 2 - 0 GRA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 8:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue