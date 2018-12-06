NBA: LeBron scores 42 points for streaking Lakers, Raptors down 76ers

James scored 19 of his 42 points in the final quarter of the Lakers' 121-113 victory over the Spurs in NBA action on Wednesday.

The four-time MVP also had six assists and five rebounds as the Lakers celebrated their fourth successive win.

Butler's 38 points were not enough for the 76ers, who were outclassed by the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors 113-102 in Toronto.

Butler had his best game as a 76er since arriving from the Minnesota Timberwolves on 15-of-27 shooting, while JJ Redick chipped in 25 points.

Leonard led the way for Toronto, scoring 36 points that were accompanied by nine rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas had a surprising offensive performance as he poured in 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

Curry inspires Warriors, George ignites Thunder

Stephen Curry scored 42 points and hit nine three-pointers in the Golden State Warriors' 129-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Paul George scored a franchise-record 25 fourth-quarter points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in their 114-112 comeback win against the Brooklyn Nets. George scored 47 points total on 15-of-27 shooting and grabbed 15 boards as well.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 35 points and made four of his five three-point attempts in the Timberwolves' 121-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Julius Randle had 27 points and 18 rebounds in the New Orleans Pelicans' 132-106 win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Embiid struggles on the road

Joel Embiid recorded a double-double in the 76ers' loss to the Raptors, but only scored 10 points on five-of-17 shooting, which made for an underwhelming night in huge game.

Maxi Kleber scored five points on two-of-12 shooting in the Mavericks' defeat.

Giannis dunks on Griffin

The Milwaukee Bucks improved to 4-0 in their division by beating the Detroit Pistons, and Giannis Antetokounmpo put Blake Griffin on a poster along the way.

By the transitive property, Giannis just dunked over car. 😱#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/5d3TeKFexz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 6, 2018

Wednesday's results

Golden State Warriors 129-105 Cleveland Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets 124-118 Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards 131-117 Atlanta Hawks

Oklahoma City Thunder 114-112 Brooklyn Nets

Memphis Grizzlies 96-86 Los Angeles Clippers

Milwaukee Bucks 115-92 Detroit Pistons

Minnesota Timberwolves 121-104 Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans 132-106 Dallas Mavericks

Toronto Raptors 113-102 Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers 121-113 San Antonio Spurs

Rockets at Jazz

Houston have lost three of their last five games, and the Rockets have been struggling with their depth. Fortunately for the Rockets, they expect to get Brandon Knight back soon to help their backcourt woes.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are coming off their most dominant win of the year after defeating San Antonio on Tuesday (December 4).

James Harden and Chris Paul should have an interesting battle with Ricky Rubio and Donovan Mitchell, but it is not all about the guards. Clint Capela and Rudy Gobert will each be trying to assert their dominance in the paint, so it should make for some fun basketball.