Lakers star LeBron James tops NBA jersey sales

By Opta
LA Lakers star LeBron James
Los Angeles, April 26: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are at the top of the NBA – for jersey sales.

Lakers superstar James boasts the most popular jersey on the league's merchandise list and Los Angeles were the highest selling team, according to NBA Store sales.

Stephen Curry and reigning champions the Golden State Warriors fell into second in both categories after topping the charts last term and spending three consecutive regular seasons at number one.

The rankings are based on sales since the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid rounded out the top-five most popular jerseys.

Their respective teams also finished in the top-five most popular team jerseys. Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee all trailed Los Angeles and Golden State.

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 5:10 [IST]
