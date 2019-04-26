Lakers star LeBron James tops NBA jersey sales

Lakers superstar James boasts the most popular jersey on the league's merchandise list and Los Angeles were the highest selling team, according to NBA Store sales.

Stephen Curry and reigning champions the Golden State Warriors fell into second in both categories after topping the charts last term and spending three consecutive regular seasons at number one.

The rankings are based on sales since the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

the NBA's most popular jersey and team merchandise lists... based on @NBASTORE sales since the beginning of the 2018-19 NBA Regular Season! pic.twitter.com/KxqUCpLfrE — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid rounded out the top-five most popular jerseys.

Their respective teams also finished in the top-five most popular team jerseys. Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee all trailed Los Angeles and Golden State.