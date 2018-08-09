LeBron James' Lakers to face Curry's Warriors on Christmas Day

The Warriors have defeated James' former franchise the Cleveland Cavaliers in each of the past two NBA Finals, securing a dominant 4-0 clean sweep earlier this year.

Wednesday saw the release of the schedule for the 2018-19 season, which includes several nationally televised games on December 25.

Those include a showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics, which will pit Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons against Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum.

Other notable match-ups on the day include the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Houston Rockets, the New York Knicks versus the Milwaukee Bucks and the Utah Jazz against the Portland Trail Blazers.