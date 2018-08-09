English

LeBron James' Lakers to face Curry's Warriors on Christmas Day

Posted By: OPTA
LA Lakers star LeBron James
Los Angeles, August 9: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are slated to take on Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

The Warriors have defeated James' former franchise the Cleveland Cavaliers in each of the past two NBA Finals, securing a dominant 4-0 clean sweep earlier this year.

Wednesday saw the release of the schedule for the 2018-19 season, which includes several nationally televised games on December 25.

Those include a showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics, which will pit Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons against Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum.

Other notable match-ups on the day include the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Houston Rockets, the New York Knicks versus the Milwaukee Bucks and the Utah Jazz against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sri Lanka won by 3 runs (DLS Method
    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 0:30 [IST]
